Fatal Fire in Timber Lake SD

TIMBER LAKE SD – A fatal fire in Timber Lake was called into Dewey County officials at about 3:30am Tuesday March 28th. When the fire department arrived at the scene the 15X80 trailer home was fully engulfed with only a small portion of the frame still standing. An exploding oxygen tank and live electrical wires hampered the fire fighters.

When they did get the fire controlled the body of a 62 year old man was found. The South Dakota Fire Marshal and ATF are investigating the fire. Funeral arrangements for the man are pending with the Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge SD.