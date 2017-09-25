Fatal Crash Near Ipswich

One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday morning west of Ipswich.
A Ford pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with a Ford Fusion car, which eventually erupted into flames.
The 24-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62-year-old driver of the pickup was extricated from the vehicle. He has serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to an Aberdeen hospital, then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.
The incident is still under investigation. Names have not yet been released.
