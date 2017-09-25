  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Fatal Crash Near Ipswich

Fatal Crash Near Ipswich

September 25, 2017

 

One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday morning west of Ipswich.
A Ford pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with a Ford Fusion car, which eventually erupted into flames.
The 24-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62-year-old driver of the pickup was extricated from the vehicle. He has serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to an Aberdeen hospital, then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.
The incident is still under investigation. Names have not yet been released.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia