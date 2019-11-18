Farnsworth Named First Team All GPAC

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Former Pierre Governor girls soccer standout Nikky Farnsworth was named to the first team All GPAC Soccer team today. Farnsworth leads the group as she earned 1st team honors for the first time in her career. The Northwestern College standout was second in the GPAC with 16 goals scored and also added 3 assists on the year. She was 3rd in the GPAC with 35 total points. Her 16 goals puts her 4th all-time for single season goals in NWC history while her 27 career goals ties her for 4th all-time in NWC history. Farnsworth was the only South Dakota native on the First Team All GPAC list and one of only two girls from the state to earn either first or second team honors.