Farmers Unions Partner with National Breast Cancer Foundation to Spread Awareness with Pink Manure Spreader

As many know, cancer doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care how much your family, or your farm depends on you. For generations, Farmers Union has lent a hand to various causes through legislation, education, and philanthropy. Now it’s our turn to take on breast cancer. In collaboration with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Farmers Union is excited to announce our Spreading Awareness Campaign.

“Most every farmer and rancher knows and loves someone who has been impacted by cancer. This is just one way, our organization can share our support,” says Doug Sombke, President of Farmers Union Enterprises and President of South Dakota Farmers Union.

Farmers Union will be proudly displaying a pink manure spreader at various events and the local state conventions, along with some of our top Artex dealerships around the Midwest. Stay tuned on our Facebook and Instagram page to follow along on its Breast Cancer Awareness journey as we work with NBCF to inspire hope for those facing breast cancer.

“We are excited to shed light on the hard work, dedication, and generosity of the state farmers unions in their communities while simultaneously raising awareness for a disease that affects so many American families,” says FUI’s CEO, Dan Hildebrandt, in regard to the project. The spreader will be on the road through July 2021 at which point it will be sold and proceeds will be donated to National Breast Cancer Foundation.