Farm worker wages up slightly from 2018

In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) there were 37,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of July 7-13, 2019, down 12 percent from the July 2018 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Workers numbered 43,000 during the week of October 6-12, 2019, up 8 percent from the October 2018 reference week.

Farm operators in the Northern Plains Region paid their hired workers an average wage of $15.61 per hour during the July 2019 reference week, up 3 percent from the July 2018 reference week. Field workers received an average of $15.90 per hour, up 78 cents. Livestock workers earned $13.81 per hour, up 1 cent. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate at $15.00, was up 60 cents from the 2018 reference week. Hired laborers worked an average of 42.2 hours during the July 2019 reference week, compared with 44.0 hours worked during the July 2018 reference week.

Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $15.87 per hour during the October 2019 reference week, up 2 percent from the October 2018 reference week. Field workers received an average of $16.41 per hour, up 48 cents. Livestock workers earned $13.76 per hour compared with $13.55 a year earlier. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $15.40, was up 60 cents from the October 2018 reference week. Hired laborers worked an average of 43.4 hours during the October 2019 reference week, compared with 47.4 hours worked during the October 2018 reference week.