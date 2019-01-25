Farm Simulator Game Popularity Rising, Tournaments in Europe

The farming simulator community in Europe is growing in popularity to now include a competitive pro league with a €250,000 prize pool, according to PCGamer magazine. The Farming Simulator League from Giants Software, maker of the game, will host tournament games that will run on the latest game, Farming Simulator 19, and will expand from bale stacking, to a competitive mode where teams will challenge each other to determine who is the best on the field. The new endeavor will be “a full-fledged esports league” with ten tournaments across Europe. A spokesperson for Giants Software says, “We have lots of enthusiasts in our company who can’t wait to show the world that farming can indeed be fun and competitive at the same time.” Each event in the tournament series will offer prizes and circuit points that will take the best teams into a €100,000 grand finale. The game series is also available in the United States, though there are no known competitive leagues in the U.S. at this time.