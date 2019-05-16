Farm Bureau looks into mental health of farmers and ranchers

With challenges in the farm economy weighing heavily on farmers and ranchers, the American Farm Bureau Federation commissioned a nationwide poll to learn more about the state of mental health and wellness in rural America.

AFBF director of strategic communications Ray Atkinson talks about some of the top takeaways from the survey.

Eighty-two percent of farmers and farm workers also said mental health was important to them, which Atkinson says is encouraging. A majority of rural adults say there is at least a fair amount of stigma associated with mental health.

Atkinson says AFBF is working with state Farm Bureaus to compile information on available education and support programs in each state.