Farm Bureau, Hemp Council, Seek Approvals for Hemp Protection Products

The American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Industrial Hemp Council are seeking crop protection tools for hemp. The two groups have asked the Environmental Protection Agency to consider ten crop protection product applications approved for use on hemp. The groups made the request in rulemaking comments submitted to the agency. For hemp to reach its full potential, the groups say, “it is essential the EPA take a leadership role in the consistent review of applications for use on hemp, to facilitate a consistent and equal playing field across state jurisdictions.” Interest in hemp production is growing since authorized by the 2018 farm bill. However, farmers lack access to approved crop protection products. EPA requested comments regarding adding hemp to the labels of products registered under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. The groups also asked EPA to approve the products and additional applications to expand the range of approved products and provide their members with legal options for pest control beginning in 2020.