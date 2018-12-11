Farm Bill Text Released

Leadership of the farm bill conference report late Monday released the text of the bill to be considered by Congress later this week. The 2018 farm bill, titled the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, reflects a hard-fought bipartisan, bicameral agreement on a five-year farm bill to strengthen U.S. agricultural, according to leadership. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts thanked his counterparts, in announcing the text, for “coming to and staying at the table to reach a bipartisan” agreement. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway says “passing a farm bill this week that strengthens the farm safety net is vitally important.” The conference report was signed by the Senate and House Farm Bill conferees and will be considered with a vote in both chambers, likely Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The full text of the report is available here: https://docs.house.gov/billsthisweek/20181210/CRPT-115hrpt1072.pdf