Family offers reward in missing man case

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – The family of a 28-year-old man who mysteriously disappeared in Deadwood more than two weeks ago is offering a reward for information about his whereabouts.

Christopher Oien was last seen near the Deadwood Event Center Jan. 14. Police searched the area and found a piece of Oien’s clothing, but there was no sign of him. Authorities have used search dogs, a dive team and drones in their search.

The man’s mother, Hope Oien, tells KOTA-TV the family is fearful something bad has happened and just wants answers. The family is offering a $2,000 reward for information.