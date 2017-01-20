“Family Fun Saturdays” at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre

PIERRE SD – Ronette Rumpca of the Cultural Heritage Center stopped by for a visit with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane to talk about “Family Fun Saturdays”. Beginning this Saturday, Jan. 21, the Museum of the South Dakota State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre will debut a new monthly programming series for 2017 entitled “Family Fun Saturdays.”

The new program schedule is as follows:

Jan. 21 – “Fishy Fun!” Make a flour fish print and practice “catch-and-release” with a South Dakota-species plastic fish.

Feb. 5 (Sunday) – Museum Activity Day. “Snow! Snow! Snow!” Make some snowflakes and eat some South Dakota State University ice cream!

March 11 – “Pinwheel Power!” Make a pinwheel to capture those spring breezes.

April 8 – “Bunnies Rock!” Create your own crafty bunny.

May 13 – “Butterflies!” Make a clothespin butterfly.

June 10 – “Create a Cornerstone Time Capsule” Celebrate the laying of the South Dakota Capitol cornerstone by creating your own cornerstone time capsule.

All programs (except February) are held on a Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. CST. All supplies are provided and admission to the programs is free. All ages are welcome, but young children should be accompanied by an adult