Fallen heroes honored with SD National Guard memorial

The South Dakota National Guard dedicated a new memorial plaza, Sept. 8, on Camp Rapid to honor 171 fallen SDNG soldiers who died in various wars or conflicts since the organization’s formation in 1862.

The memorial pays tribute to the service and sacrifice of these fallen heroes who were active members of the SDNG and died while deployed during federal service.

The soldiers and their families were honored in several ways including the playing of taps, firing a cannon, a Black Hawk helicopter flyover and speeches by distinguished guests.

South Dakota Lt. Gov. Matt Michels and Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch, adjutant general of the SDNG, made speeches honoring the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their state and country.

“I wanted to give a complete picture and give due credit to honor every family who lost a soldier,” said Reisch. “It’s long overdue but we got it right, and it’s something we can be proud of. In talking with the family members, they are appreciative of what we did here. We are not going to forget about these soldiers.”

Several family members of the fallen attended the dedication, including the family of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paul J. Pillen, who gave his life in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“Paul was a fantastic young man who loved being in the National Guard,” said Gary Pillen, his father. “I love the memorial. It will allow people to come here and remember their sacrifice.”

The importance of the memorial and the extent of sacrifice were further emphasized by CW2 Pillen’s daughter.

“It means a lot to have this place,” said Kaylee Pillen, while holding back tears. “It’s a way to make sure he is not forgotten. I feel really to close to him.”

The memorial plaza includes a metallic globe, stone wall and metal plaques with the names of all known South Dakota Guardsmen who lost their lives during the Spanish-American War/Philippine Insurrection, World War I, World War II, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

“People will come here 50 years from now and they will see the names, and maybe it will be children, grandchildren or great grandchildren that will know that the South Dakota National Guard is appreciative of what their family member did,” said Reisch.