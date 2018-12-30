Fall Sports Coaches of the Year Named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Bon Homme head coach Byron Pudwill has been named the Football Coach of the Year by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association. The SDHSCA announced its fall sports honors on Friday. Also honored were Val Ewing of Winner (competitive cheer), Tracy Kuhl of Brandon Valley (competitive dance), Sidney Zanin of Pierre (soccer), Don Ray of Deubrook Area (girls’ cross country), Jeff Larson of Warner (boys’ cross country) and Linda DeBoer of Miller (volleyball). Also announced on Friday were state Assistant Coaches of the Year, Lyle Pagel of Rapid City Stevens (boys) and Thad Caldwell of Rapid City Central (girls). Yankton’s Doug Haar was named the Junior High/Middle School Coach of the Year. The awards will be presented during the SDHSCA Clinic this summer in Mitchell.