Friday, September 27, 2019
Fall enrollment at public universities in SD down for 2019

Jody Heemstra
Fall enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is down 3 percent in full-time equivalent students, the South Dakota Board of Regents reported today.

 

The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students for the Fall 2019 term—based on total credit hours generated by all students within the regents’ system—was down by 789.1 students to a total of 25,303.8. Total headcount at the six public universities was 34,520, a decline of 3.4 percent or 1,217 students over last year.

 

In contrast to these system enrollment trends, Dakota State University at Madison reported growth of 1.26 percent in its full-time equivalent students.

 

“South Dakota’s unemployment rate remains low, and we have a strong job market. That results in some students choosing work over education, especially if they struggle to find the financial resources to attend college,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “South Dakota lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid. In our work with the Governor and state legislators, we’ll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students.”

South Dakota Public University System: Fall 2019 Enrollments

  Headcount   Full-time Equivalent
  Fall

2018

 Fall 2019 Enrollment Difference Percentage Difference   Fall

2018

  

Fall

2019

 Enrollment Difference Percentage Difference
Institution  
BHSU 4,035 3,858 -177 -4.39   2,646.1 2,520.1 -126.0 -4.76
DSU 3,382 3,268 -114 -3.37   2,037.3 2,062.9 25.6 1.26
NSU 3,493 3,427               -66 -1.89   1,913.2 1,817.3 -95.9 -5.01
SDSMT 2,654 2,529 -125 -4.71   2,197.4 2,156.4 -41.0 -1.87
SDSU 12,107 11,518 -589 -4.86   9,802.4 9,402.8 -399.6 -4.08
USD 10,066 9,920 -146 -1.45   7,496.5 7,344.3 -152.2 -2.03
                   
TOTAL 35,737 34,520 -1,217 -3.41   26,092.9 25,303.8 -789.1 -3.02

 

The historical trend of headcount and FTE enrollment in South Dakota’s public university system, dating back to 1999, is shown in the following charts:

 

South Dakota Public University System

Headcount Enrollment 1999-2019

Fall Term System % Change
1999 26,616  
2000 27,134 1.95%
2001 28,446 4.84%
2002 29,533 3.82%
2003 29,716 0.62%
2004 29,844 0.43%
2005 30,720 2.94%
2006 30,901 0.59%
2007 32,148 4.04%
2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

 32,943
33,779

36,440

36,103

36,430

36,365

36,532

36,439

 2.47%
2.54%

7.88%

-0.92%

0.91%

-0.18%

0.46%

-0.25%
2016 36,531 0.25%
2017

2018

2019

 36,662

35,737

34,520

 0.36%

-2.52%

-3.41%

                               

South Dakota Public University System

Full-Time Equivalent Enrollment 1999-2019

Fall Term System % Change
1999 21,606  
2000 21,616 0.04%
2001 22,339 3.35%
2002 23,008 3.00%
2003 23,605 2.59%
2004 23,534 -0.30%
2005 24,089 2.36%
2006 24,144 0.23%
2007 24,512 1.52%
2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

 24.926
25,468

26,625

26,720

26,468

26,782

26,737

26,684

 1.69%
2.17%

4.54%

0.35%

-0.94%

1.18%

-0.17%

-0.20%
2016 26,600 -0.32%
2017

2018

2019

 26,634

26,093

25,304

 0.13%

-2.03%

-3.02%