Fall enrollment at public universities in SD down for 2019

|Fall enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is down 3 percent in full-time equivalent students, the South Dakota Board of Regents reported today.
The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students for the Fall 2019 term—based on total credit hours generated by all students within the regents’ system—was down by 789.1 students to a total of 25,303.8. Total headcount at the six public universities was 34,520, a decline of 3.4 percent or 1,217 students over last year.
In contrast to these system enrollment trends, Dakota State University at Madison reported growth of 1.26 percent in its full-time equivalent students.
“South Dakota’s unemployment rate remains low, and we have a strong job market. That results in some students choosing work over education, especially if they struggle to find the financial resources to attend college,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “South Dakota lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid. In our work with the Governor and state legislators, we’ll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students.”
|South Dakota Public University System: Fall 2019 Enrollments
|
|Headcount
|
|Full-time Equivalent
|
|Fall
2018
|Fall 2019
|Enrollment Difference
|Percentage Difference
|
|Fall
2018
|
Fall
2019
|Enrollment Difference
|Percentage Difference
|Institution
|
|BHSU
|4,035
|3,858
|-177
|-4.39
|
|2,646.1
|2,520.1
|-126.0
|-4.76
|DSU
|3,382
|3,268
|-114
|-3.37
|
|2,037.3
|2,062.9
|25.6
|1.26
|NSU
|3,493
|3,427
| -66
|-1.89
|
|1,913.2
|1,817.3
|-95.9
|-5.01
|SDSMT
|2,654
|2,529
|-125
|-4.71
|
|2,197.4
|2,156.4
|-41.0
|-1.87
|SDSU
|12,107
|11,518
|-589
|-4.86
|
|9,802.4
|9,402.8
|-399.6
|-4.08
|USD
|10,066
|9,920
|-146
|-1.45
|
|7,496.5
|7,344.3
|-152.2
|-2.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|35,737
|34,520
|-1,217
|-3.41
|
|26,092.9
|25,303.8
|-789.1
|-3.02
The historical trend of headcount and FTE enrollment in South Dakota’s public university system, dating back to 1999, is shown in the following charts:
South Dakota Public University System
Headcount Enrollment 1999-2019
|Fall Term
|System
|% Change
|1999
|26,616
|
|2000
|27,134
|1.95%
|2001
|28,446
|4.84%
|2002
|29,533
|3.82%
|2003
|29,716
|0.62%
|2004
|29,844
|0.43%
|2005
|30,720
|2.94%
|2006
|30,901
|0.59%
|2007
|32,148
|4.04%
|2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
|32,943
33,779
36,440
36,103
36,430
36,365
36,532
36,439
|2.47%
2.54%
7.88%
-0.92%
0.91%
-0.18%
0.46%
-0.25%
|2016
|36,531
|0.25%
|2017
2018
2019
|36,662
35,737
34,520
|0.36%
-2.52%
-3.41%
South Dakota Public University System
Full-Time Equivalent Enrollment 1999-2019
|Fall Term
|System
|% Change
|1999
|21,606
|
|2000
|21,616
|0.04%
|2001
|22,339
|3.35%
|2002
|23,008
|3.00%
|2003
|23,605
|2.59%
|2004
|23,534
|-0.30%
|2005
|24,089
|2.36%
|2006
|24,144
|0.23%
|2007
|24,512
|1.52%
|2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
|24.926
25,468
26,625
26,720
26,468
26,782
26,737
26,684
|1.69%
2.17%
4.54%
0.35%
-0.94%
1.18%
-0.17%
-0.20%
|2016
|26,600
|-0.32%
|2017
2018
2019
|26,634
26,093
25,304
|0.13%
-2.03%
-3.02%