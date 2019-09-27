Fall enrollment at public universities in SD down for 2019

Fall enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is down 3 percent in full-time equivalent students, the South Dakota Board of Regents reported today. The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students for the Fall 2019 term—based on total credit hours generated by all students within the regents’ system—was down by 789.1 students to a total of 25,303.8. Total headcount at the six public universities was 34,520, a decline of 3.4 percent or 1,217 students over last year. In contrast to these system enrollment trends, Dakota State University at Madison reported growth of 1.26 percent in its full-time equivalent students. “South Dakota’s unemployment rate remains low, and we have a strong job market. That results in some students choosing work over education, especially if they struggle to find the financial resources to attend college,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “South Dakota lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid. In our work with the Governor and state legislators, we’ll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students.” South Dakota Public University System: Fall 2019 Enrollments Headcount Full-time Equivalent Fall 2018 Fall 2019 Enrollment Difference Percentage Difference Fall 2018 Fall 2019 Enrollment Difference Percentage Difference Institution BHSU 4,035 3,858 -177 -4.39 2,646.1 2,520.1 -126.0 -4.76 DSU 3,382 3,268 -114 -3.37 2,037.3 2,062.9 25.6 1.26 NSU 3,493 3,427 -66 -1.89 1,913.2 1,817.3 -95.9 -5.01 SDSMT 2,654 2,529 -125 -4.71 2,197.4 2,156.4 -41.0 -1.87 SDSU 12,107 11,518 -589 -4.86 9,802.4 9,402.8 -399.6 -4.08 USD 10,066 9,920 -146 -1.45 7,496.5 7,344.3 -152.2 -2.03 TOTAL 35,737 34,520 -1,217 -3.41 26,092.9 25,303.8 -789.1 -3.02 The historical trend of headcount and FTE enrollment in South Dakota’s public university system, dating back to 1999, is shown in the following charts: South Dakota Public University System Headcount Enrollment 1999-2019 Fall Term System % Change 1999 26,616 2000 27,134 1.95% 2001 28,446 4.84% 2002 29,533 3.82% 2003 29,716 0.62% 2004 29,844 0.43% 2005 30,720 2.94% 2006 30,901 0.59% 2007 32,148 4.04% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 32,943

33,779 36,440 36,103 36,430 36,365 36,532 36,439 2.47%

2.54% 7.88% -0.92% 0.91% -0.18% 0.46% -0.25% 2016 36,531 0.25% 2017 2018 2019 36,662 35,737 34,520 0.36% -2.52% -3.41% South Dakota Public University System Full-Time Equivalent Enrollment 1999-2019 Fall Term System % Change 1999 21,606 2000 21,616 0.04% 2001 22,339 3.35% 2002 23,008 3.00% 2003 23,605 2.59% 2004 23,534 -0.30% 2005 24,089 2.36% 2006 24,144 0.23% 2007 24,512 1.52% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 24.926

25,468 26,625 26,720 26,468 26,782 26,737 26,684 1.69%

2.17% 4.54% 0.35% -0.94% 1.18% -0.17% -0.20% 2016 26,600 -0.32% 2017 2018 2019 26,634 26,093 25,304 0.13% -2.03% -3.02%