Failure To Yield Results in Walworth County Crash

SELBY, SD- (DRG News)- No one was injured but a citation was issued after a 75 year old Akaska man failed to yield and struck a 56 year old Wilmot man at 8:30 AM on Sunday (Jan. 14).

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Chevy Silverado, driven by Charles Maum (75) of Akask, SD was traveling northbound on US Highway 83, approached the intersection of US Hwy 83 and US Highway 12, stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield to eastbound traffic and struck the 2011 Silverado driven by Timothy Schuh (56) of Wilmot SD.

No injuries were sustained in the accident, both drivers were wearing seat belts and had no other occupants in the vehicles.