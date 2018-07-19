Extraordinary Cost Fund for Special Ed Interim Study Committee to Meet Next Week

The Extraordinary Cost Fund for Special Education Interim Study Committee meets next week (July 26) in Pierre.

The committee is tasked with examining the increased need for special education and related services in the state’s schools and determining how to adequately fund those services.

The group met for the first time last month and committee chair District 24 representative Mary Duvall of Pierre says the group will learn more how special education funding works in South Dakota.

Among items on the committee’s agenda is hearing from representatives of the Eagle Butte, Kadoka and McLaughlin School Districts about experiences and obstacles they face in providing special education to students in their districts.

The meeting starts at 8:30am in Room 362 of the State Capitol. The public is welcome to attend or watch online on the Legislative Research Council’s website.

District 24 senator Jeff Monroe is also on the Extraordinary Cost Fund for Special Education Interim Study Committee.

The Extraordinary Cost Fund for Special Education Interim Study Committee members include Representative Mary Duvall, Chair (R-Pierre); Senator Jim Bolin, Vice Chair, (R-Canton); Representatives Dan Ahlers (D-Dell Rapids), Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), Lana Greenfield (R-Doland), Tom Holmes (R-Sioux Falls), Elizabeth May (R-Kyle), Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland), Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls); and Senators Ryan Maher (R-Isabel), Jeff Monroe (R-Pierre), Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), and Jordan Youngberg (R-Madison).