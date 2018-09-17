EXPO Center to Host State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament in 2019

PIERRE, S.D. – The Expo Center in Fort Pierre will host the 2019 boys varsity state hockey tournament March 15 – 17, 2019. The Oahe Hockey Association (OHA) was awarded the high school tournament by the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association in a bid process earlier this summer. This will be the second conseutive year that the Oahe Capitals hockey organization has hosted the State Tournament. The OHA also hosted the 2018 tournament earlier this year. The players, families, fans and tournament officials will use more than 250 hotel rooms for the 3 days of the tournament, plus food, gas and any other activities they enjoy while they’re here. Lee Axdahl, president of the OHA, says hosting the tournament takes considerable effort, but with benefits to the organization.