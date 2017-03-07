Explore Pinwheel Power at Family Fun Day March 11 at Cultural Heritage Center

PIERRE, S.D. – Come and make your own pinwheel to capture the South Dakota spring breezes at Family Fun Saturday on March 11 from 10-11:30 a.m. CST at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.

All supplies are provided and children should be accompanied by an adult. There is no admission fee to the museum during the program.

“This is a great spring project for kids and families,” said Museum Director Jay Smith. “We hope visitors of all ages will come and enjoy making individual pinwheels to take home with them – and the best part is that there is no charge, making it a fantastic day to come in with the entire family.”

South Dakota is one of the windiest states in the country, Smith notes. Wind power is used to generate over 25 percent of the state’s electricity. There are more than 580 wind turbines located in the state.

The museum at the Cultural Heritage Center is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sundays. Call ahead at (605) 773-3458 to inquire about upcoming special events or visit history.sd.gov for more information about the activities of the South Dakota State Historical Society.