Explanation Released for Initiated Constitutional Amendment to Allow Sports Wagering in Deadwood

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released an official explanation for a proposed initiated constitutional amendment that would allow sports wagering in Deadwood.

The explanation will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the amendment. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures, by November 2019, as certified by the Secretary of State, the amendment will be placed on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed amendment and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed amendment.

To view the explanation, go to https://atg.sd.gov/docs/AG%20Statement%20for%20initiated%20constitutuional%20amendement.%20allowing%20sports%20wagering.pdf.