Expidition League to Fill Baseball Void in Upper Midwest

PIERRE, S.D. – The Expetition League, a summer collegiate Wood Bat summer baseball league announced last week that it going to begin play in 2018 and Pierre would have one of the 8 to 10 teams in the first year of operation of the Expansion League. The Expedition league will be run like a professional baseball franchise with a hired head coach or manager, coaches, general manager and others. And the team will have an owner or ownership group according to Expedition League founder and organzier Steve Wagner.

The league will play a 64 game schedule and then have a playoff at the end of the year. According to Wagner, Pierre and the upper midwest was chosen because there was a void of leagues like the Expedition League.

Teams will be based in North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Manitoba, Canada. Wagner says the schedule will be set up for 3 game homestands throughout the season to give the league and it’s fans the feel of Minor League baseball.

The players who play in the league will be collegiate players, many of them Division 1, with some Division II and NAIA players who have an eye on playing professionally. Wagner says the players will be of high character and will live with families within the Pierre Area.

The Pierre team will play it’s home games at Hyde Stadium and the league will hire maintinance workers to care for the field.