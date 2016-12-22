Experienced Lender Joins BankWest Team

PIERRE SD – A business banker with more than 35 years of financial experience recently joined BankWest’s corporate office in Pierre. Chief Credit Officer Marc Rasmussen assumed his position at BankWest earlier this month. His responsibilities include evaluating loans for BankWest’s 17 branch locations, structuring loan packages and leading the bank’s Credit Analyst Department.

BankWest Chairman, President and CEO Charles H. Burke III said Rasmussen not only brings a wealth of lending experience to the bank, but he also shares the company’s core values.

Rasmussen is a 1981 graduate of the University of South Dakota, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration. He later completed master’s level coursework at the MBA’s School of Mortgage Banking and the Pacific Coast Banking School. Before returning to South Dakota, he served in senior lending positions at several Pacific Northwest financial institutions.

Rasmussen said he is also looking forward to becoming an active member of his community. He is a Rotarian and has been heavily involved in the United Way, YMCA and other charitable organizations. In his spare time, Rasmussen is a motorcycle enthusiast, a pilot and enjoys most outdoor sports.

BankWest is a family-owned, community bank with 17 branches in 14 South Dakota communities. The bank provides a wide array of financial products including investment, trust, insurance and mortgage services. For more information, visit www.bankwest-sd.bank or “Like” them on Facebook.