Experience the Magic at the 2018 SD State Fair

HURON, SD– The South Dakota State Fair has announced its 2018 State Fair theme, Experience the Magic.

Each year the South Dakota State Fair boasts a variety of events including livestock shows, 4-H exhibits, carnival rides, free entertainment, beer gardens, Championship Bull Riding and grandstand concerts.

“The fair is a magical experience that combines music, entertainment, livestock shows and more to create a little bit of fun for everyone,” said state fair director Peggy Besch. “The people of South Dakota come together to experience the fun, celebrate their accomplishments and spend time with family and friends, creating a magical air around the fairgrounds each year.”

When asked what makes the fair magical, fairgoer Rachel Farrell from Cavour, South Dakota, commented, “The people coming together in the spirit of fun and South Dakota,” while fairgoer Brian Gibson from Baker, Montana, said, “…and so much more that makes it feel like you are shaking hands with an old friend every time you walk in for the first time every year.” Mindy Fuks from Volga, South Dakota, said, “Carrying on the family traditions of showing cattle and hogs with the third generation.”

The 2018 SD State Fair is scheduled for Thursday, Aug 30, to Monday, Sept 3,. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.