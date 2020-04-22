Expedition League Still Looking at May 26 Start but Planning on Alternative Start Dates

PIERRE, S.D. – As the Corona Virus (COVID 19) Pandemic continues to play a key roll in whether the sports world has any sports this year continues to be the question of the day. And Expedition League President and Pierre Trappers owner Steve Wagner insist that the League is still on course to open the season May 26th. But Wagner, in a interview with DRG Sports admits right now everything is day to day.

The Expedition League has teams in four states and one Canadian Province and Wagner says that he is in contact with each city that has a team in the league on a regular basis.

While Wagner is continuing to look at a May 26th start date, he says the league has been looking at some alternate schedules and continuing to adjust those alternates.

If the Pandemic does not slow down and May 26th is out of the question to start the season, Wagner says that a July 4th cutoff date is what the league is looking at as the last opening date to have a season.

Another possibility is extending the season into late August but Wagner says that would depend on when Universities and Colleges across the country open up and begin classes in the fall.

Wagner says the one thing his for sure of is that when the season open’s, ballparks across the league should be packed as people get back to some form of formality.