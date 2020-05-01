Expedition League Postpones Start of 2020 Season

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Expedition League has been closely monitoring the developments regarding COVID-19 and the corresponding directives from Federal, State and Local governmental authorities. While none of the four great states where Expedition League teams play – North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming – have issued formal stay-at-home orders, various guidelines regarding social distancing and other measures have been enacted. As a result of these guidelines and the restrictions placed on group gathering sizes, it is necessary for the Expedition League to delay the start of the 2020 season from our scheduled Opening Day of May 26th. The Pierre Trappers are members of the Expedition League and were scheduled to open the season hosting the expansion Sioux Falls Sunfish on May 26th at Hyde Stadium. Expedition League President and Pierre Trappers owner Steve Wagner also says that due to travel restrictions into and out of Canada and limits placed on the size of gatherings into the summer by the Province of Manitoba, the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks will not be able to play their 2020 home season in Brandon, Manitoba. As a result, the Whiskey Jacks will play their 2020 home season in North Dakota. Wagner says the league has formulated multiple contingency schedules for this season and all of the league front office staffs are working hard to put on a great show when they are able to start their season this year. The safety of fans, players, employees, interns and umpires is vitally important as the league works together with States and Cities that Expedition League teams are located in.

.