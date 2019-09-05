Expedition League Hands Out Year End Awards

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pierre Trappers General Manager Jackson Bruce has been named the Expedition League’s General Manager of the Year. Under Bruce’s guidance, The Trappers 2019 attendance of 700 fans/game increased 33.3% over 2018 attendance of 525 fans/game. The entire Pierre community has embraced the Trappers and this is largely due to Jackson’s nonstop hard work over the past two years according to Expedition League President Steve Wagner. Other year end awards handed out by the Expedition League include Bryson Ford of the Badlands Big Sticks as the League’s MVP. Ty Bothwell of the Western Nebraska Pioneers was named Pitcher of the Year and the Al Wagner Memorial Manager of the Year award goes to Hayden Pewitt of the Badlands Big Sticks. The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs were named the Organization of the Year and the Expedition League Broadcaster of the Year Award goes to Jonathan Rawson of the Spearfish Sasquatch.

(Photo: Jackson Bruce Courtesy pierretrappers.com)