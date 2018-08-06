Expedition League First Year a Success

PIERRE, S.D. – The first regular season of the Expedition League is in the books. The Pierre Trappers finished play Sunday night with a 10-6 win over the Hub City Hot Shots. The Trappers record for the year was 31-30 as they finished in third place in the Lewis Division standings. Attendance wise, the goal of averaging 500 fans a game was met easily. The Pierre total attendance at Hyde Stadium for 30 home dates was 15,746 for an average attendance of 525 per game putting Pierre 7th in the 8 team league. According to numbers on the Expedition League’s website, the total number of fans to attend Expedition League game in the 8 cities was 151,402. The Western Nebraska Pioneers drew the most fans per game as they averaged 921 fans per game this season for a total of 27.642. The three South Dakota cities were 6th, 7th and 8th with Aberdeen, home of the Hub City Hot Shots averaging 545 fans per game. Spearfish, home of the Spearfish Sasquatch was the only team in the league not to reach the 500 fan per game average. The Sasquatch averaged 341 per game. League Officials were quite happy with the first year of existence of the league. Next year the Expedition League is expanding to at least 4 more teams.