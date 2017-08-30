Expedition League and City of Pierre Sign Hyde Stadium Lease

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre City Commission at their Tuesday night meeting approved a Hyde Stadium lease agreement with the Expedition League and a yet-to-be-named Pierre team. As part of the five-year lease agreement, the Expedition League will pay the City $14,500 annually for utilities and use of the stadium. The team roster will be comprised of collegiate baseball players who hope to make it to professional baseball. The League is working closely with both the Pierre Post 8 and the Pierre Rattlers, the local amateur team, to avoid scheduling conflicts. As part of the lease agreement, the League will pick up custodial duties at the stadium and gain exclusive concession rights to Hyde Stadium. Post 8 will benefit from the concession activity; the lease agreement requires the League to reimburse Post 8 for a portion of concession sales. For its part, the City will maintain the Hyde Stadium field and maintain some oversight of the League’s local team operations. The Expedition League will begin its first 64-game season in Pierre in 2018. There are nine additional teams established in the League, including three others in South Dakota, as well as teams in Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Canada. Introduction of the team ownership group and other details about the League and team will be provided during a noon news conference at Hyde Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8