Expedition Baseball League and BEEF Work Together in Building Homerun Season for Collegiate Athletes

Beef and baseball joined forces in a recent partnership between South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) and the Expedition Baseball League for multiple promotions across the state this summer. The elite summer collegiate baseball league provides an opportunity for players to hone their skills and become professional prospects.

South Dakota Beef Industry Council’s executive director Suzy Geppert states, “We are always looking for opportunities to expand on the value of beef and saw this partnership as a great way to do just that.” Geppert says the league provides the perfect venue to expand messaging on beef’s role as a powerful protein. “We also see this as a great way to continue to build the bridge from pasture to plate and engage with our consumers at the community level.”

This summer the Pierre Trappers, the Hub City Hotshots of Aberdeen, and the Spearfish Sasquatch will compete for the “Beef Cup”. During these games, athletes and fans will learn the many benefits associated with high-quality protein. All three teams will celebrate a special beef night this season with the Pierre Trappers kicking things off June 7th at Hyde Stadium. All games will sport the #PoweredByBeef and #BeefItsWhatsForDinner hashtags to engage attendees and encourage them to learn more about the beef industry.

“We’re happy to have the beef industry council coming on board with us,” stated Jackson Bruce, Pierre Trappers general manager. Bruce says many of the players listed “steak” as their favorite meal on their personal profiles. “Knowing how much people love beef and baseball in South Dakota, the partnership just made sense.” Bruce encourages both beef producers and fans to get behind the beef cup and support the great industry.

For more information about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the new Expedition League partnership follow them on Facebook or visit www.sdbeef.org.