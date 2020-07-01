Expect delays, heavy traffic if attending July 3 Fireworks Display at Mount Rushmore National Memorial

The Department of the Interior, National Park Service and State of South Dakota look forward to hosting South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration 2020 on July 3, which will be attended by President Donald J. Trump, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt and the Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem. The event will start at 4:00 p.m. with an incredible fireworks display commencing at 9:15 p.m. The entire event will be livestreamed at: www.TravelSouthDakota.com/RushmoreFireworks.

In order to provide security and ensure public safety during the presidential event, Mount Rushmore National Memorial will be closed starting Friday, July 3 from 12:00 a.m. to all visitors, reopening for ticketed guests only at 1:30 p.m. The Memorial will reopen to the public at 5:00 a.m. on July 4.

The following park areas, including the entire backcountry, roads, trails and facilities are included in the closure: South Dakota Highway 244 between 16A/Iron Mountain Road and Horsethief Lake; all viewing lots and access roads; Mount Rushmore National Memorial Amphitheater; Grandview Terrace; Xanterra Parking Garage; Sculptor’s Studio; Presidential Trail; Nature Trail; and Blackberry Trail.

Traffic will not be allowed into the Memorial, except for ticketholders. Motorists should expect congestion on all routes near Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3.

For more information about South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration 2020, please visit the travel South Dakota website at https://www.travelsouthdakota.com/mount-rushmore-fireworks.

For more information about operating hours, please visit the Memorial’s website at https://www.nps.gov/moru/planyourvisit/hours.htm.