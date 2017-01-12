Executive Director of SD Retailers Association on State Sales Tax

PIERRE, SD (News Affiliate – KELO AM) – The Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association Shawn Lyons hopes Amazon’s decision to start collecting state sales tax is part of a trend.

“We are seeing other online retailers following the same pattern,” Lyons tells KELO Radio News, “In fact, I think the Department of Revenue has indicated that 102 online retailers are collecting and remitting now.”

Lyons says its unclear how much in sales tax South Dakota will realize once the giant online retailer starts collecting the tax in February. Part of the shortfall in tax revenues the state is suffering is because more people are purchasing stuff online.

Lyon says Amazon’s decision is overdue, but welcome.

“They should be playing by the exact same rules that Main Street has been doing for a long time.”

Some online retailers have taken South Dakota to court over the sales tax issue. Perhaps the decision by Amazon, the big kid on the block, may have some indirect impact on the court proceedings.