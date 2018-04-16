Evelyn Sandal 1913 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Evelyn Sandal, 104, of Pierre, died Saturday, April 14 at Pierre Care and Rehab. Visitation will be 5-7pm,

Tuesday, April 17 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm, Tuesday at the Chapel.

Services will be 10:00am, Wednesday, April 18 at Faith Lutheran Church with burial at Riverside

Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made

at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Evelyn Jauneta Curry was born November 19, 1913, in Shelbyville, Illinois to Edward and Bess

(Skates) Curry. Her parents and a brother, Monte and Evelyn moved to South Dakota in 1919 and were

later joined by twins Bessie and Essie. They moved near her grandparents, John and Ina Skates, in

Haakon County. She attended school at Carlin School near the Cheyenne River crossing, where she

graduated from the 8 th grade. She had a love for her pony that she broke to ride and rode to school.

Evelyn married Roy Glenn Sandal in 1930 in Pierre, and to this union three children were born,

Glenn, Reta and Marlene. They lived in Haakon County where they farmed and were ranchers until

1947. The family moved to Pierre when Glenn started high school.

Evelyn was a seamstress, homemaker and gardener. She lived in her own home until October,

2009, when she moved into Golden Living Center. She loved to crochet and enjoyed having company by

a host of relatives and friends and special friend, Clara Hirsh. Evelyn had a dog, Daisy, who kept her

company and was always amusing her.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Glenn of Pierre; grandchildren: Todd, Craig and Darren Sandal, Lori

Brusseau, Tim and Jason Young, Kim and Kevin Weischedel, Dana Nordquist and Shana Giovanetti;

sisters: Essie “Dimp” Olson and Bessie “Dolly” Nafus; many nieces and nephews; 19 great-grandchildren

and 15.5 great-great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; daughters: Reta Weischedel and

Marlene Young; brother, Monte Sr.; daughter-in- law Sharon Sandal; sons-in- law: Cork Weischedel and

Pete Young and great-grandson Jared Weischedel.