Evans Named SF Washington Head Coach

SIOUX FALLS – Former McCook Central/Montrose football head coach Ryan Evans has been named as the new head coach at Sioux Falls Washington. Evans was an offensive assistant last season to Chad Stadem, who recently left Washington to become activities director at Sioux Falls Jefferson, which will open soon. Evans was head coach at McCook Central/Montrose from 2010 through 2018, compiling a 48-39 record and leading the Cougars to the 11B championship game in 2011.