Eva L. Nissen 1928 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Eva L. Nissen, 91 of Plymouth, MN and formerly of Miller, SD, loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Plymouth, MN.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Miller, with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller.

Eva Melber was born February 20th, 1928 at her rural home in St. Lawrence, South Dakota, the eighth of nine children to Ursula (Lieske) and George Melber. She graduated valedictorian from St Lawrence High School in 1947 and maintained her lifelong passion for learning with constant encouragement to her children to succeed in school.

While working at the Hand County Bank in Miller, Alvin Nissen “danced” his way into her life, and they married in 1949. They were blessed with five children: Alan (Roxanne) Nissen, Vicki (Bill) Hawn, Rick (Nancy) Nissen, Shelly Nissen, Lori (Tim) Nissen. Lars (Britt) Engebretsen “joined” the family in 1968 as an AFS student, and never left the Nissen clan in heart, body and soul.

Eva was very active volunteering in church, school and community activities. She loved being out of doors and spent many hours gardening and doing yard work. She enjoyed playing bridge and other card games; and she belonged to both golf and bowling leagues. She never missed any of her children’s activities or sporting events. Her love of children expanded to her 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren who brought her great joy.

Eva helped Alvie run the Ford Garage in Miller until 1970, when they sold the dealership to allow them to follow their children’s activities and families. She continued to “work” part-time with Alvie at their successful craft business throughout the Midwest; making countless new friends and acquaintances, as well as bringing much joy to all with their custom-made windsocks and kites.

Eva’s energy, youthfulness, creativity and passion for life were an inspiration to all. She left an impact on everyone she met, and everyone both loved her and was better off for knowing her. This was exemplified by all the staff and aides at her memory care facility lining up in the long hallway to give her an “honor guard” farewell at her last departure.

Eva was in her 91st year, finally losing her struggle with Alzheimers. Family was very important to Eva, and she recognized and enjoyed her children and grandchildren to the end.

She is survived by her brother, George (Donna) Melber; her five children; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

She will be warmly welcomed into heaven by her loving husband of 58 years, Alvin Nissen; her parents, Ursula and George Melber; and eight siblings; Rosine Schwartz, Freida Porter, Lloyd Melber, Elsie Love, Mary Gaffney, Louise Rediger, and Arlene Templeton.

