Eureka Native Looking at a Pro Basketball Career

UNDATED – The hopes and dreams of players looking to make the grade as professional athletes have taken a bit of a hit with the recent Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic that has hit the entire worlds. That includes Lincoln Bernhard who is looking at a professional basketball career. Bernhard grew up in Eureka and played on the high school basketball team until his senior year when they transferred to Minnesota where he graduated from high school and was recruited by the University of Sioux Falls. Bernhard, in an interview with Dakota Radio Group Sports, says some medical problems then got in the way*

He had three seperate surgeries to remove bones growning into his hip sockets. After battling the medical problems for two years, he withdrew from USF and went to Arizona where he met a trainer who had worked with athletes like Mike Daum and he has been training ever since in Arizona. The Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic hit and while it did not change any of his plans it altered and slowed down his plans*.

Bernhard then decided to apply for the draft and hopefully be selected by a NBA G-League team*

Bernhard also found out that he was the only Division 2 basketball player in the nation to apply early for the draft which surprised him*

So far Bernhard has not been contacted by any NBA G-League Teams but he is confident he will get his chance*.

But after we interviewed on Thursday, Bernhard reached out to DRG Sports and said he had visited with a coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce who had indicated that they were potentially interested in Bernhard.