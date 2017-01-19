Eureka Bowdle Football to COOP Next Year

PIERRE, S.D. – There will be at least one new coop to compete in high school football next year in South Dakota. At their meeting last week in Pierre, the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Control approved the coop between 3 schools. Eureka-Bowdle will no longer have it’s own football team and it will now coop with Leola and Frederick to create a team. Leola-Frederick had already been a football coop in recent years. In one other football note, the board approved a request by Sioux Falls O’Gorman to compete at the 11AAA level next year although it’s Student Average Daily Membership numbers had the school in with the 11AA classification.