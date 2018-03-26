Eunice Mae Hullinger 1935 – 2018

VIVIAN, SD – Eunice Mae Hullinger, lifetime resident of Vivian, SD died on her 83rd birthday, March 25, 2018 at Avera North Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. The family will receive friends at 5:00pm, followed by a prayer service at 6:00pm, Thursday, March 29, at Presho United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Eunice’s life will be at 11:00am, Friday at the church. A meal will follow the service with inurnment at Vivian Cemetery afterward.

Born on March 25, 1935 to Millard (Mick) and Henrietta (McCormick) Harvey in

Presho, SD, Eunice lived her childhood years on the family farm south of Vivian and attended Vivian Public Schools until her high school graduation in 1953.

In 1957, she married John (Jack) Hullinger and to this union they welcomed 2 sons,

Morgan and Rob. Eunice worked a variety of jobs throughout the area until beginning her 30-year career as a teller at Vivian State Bank and eventually as the Bank Manager at BankWest. She retired in 1998.

Eunice devoted much of her time to her family and local activities. She was very proud of her sons and attended their sporting events and activities, she never missed one. Eunice loved living in Vivian and was very involved with the town business and the special events such as the 4th of July celebrations. After her retirement, which coincided with the births of her first grandchildren, she was a regular guest at her son’s homes whether for birthdays, events, or babysitting gigs.

In 2012 a relationship sparked between her and Darrel Lindvedt. Eunice and Darrel loved to travel together. They spent many hours visiting their children and grandchildren and rarely missed an event or activity. They were a constant fixture throughout the area whether at morning coffee or community events. One of their favorite passions together was watching the Minnesota Twins either on TV or up in Minneapolis.

Eunice loved playing cards. As proud as she was of her grandkids and their achievements, her competitive personality never quite allowed her to actually throw a game. The relationship Eunice had with her grandchildren was very tight knit, filled with many pitch tournaments and laughs. Friends and family knew Eunice as having a fun-loving personality with an argumentative twist! She enjoyed quilting and was an accomplished bridge player.

Eunice is survived by her significant other Darrel Lindvedt and her two sons and their

families; Sioux Falls resident Morgan, his wife Gretchen, and two daughters Autumn (16) and Eden (14). Minneapolis resident Rob, his fiancé Katrina King of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Brittan (19) of Rapid City, SD and son Baron (15) of Minneapolis.

Other survivors include her sister Audrey Hullinger of Vivian and her special nieces and nephew; Colleen Hullinger, Sioux Falls, Ronda Gutsche & Harold, Rozet, WY, Lyle Hullinger & Marsha of Vivian and their extended families. Three sister-in- laws; Margaret Rhode and Doris Hulce of Waitsburg, WA, and Virginia Hullinger of Presho. Darrel’s children; Brian Lindvedt and Michelle of Vivian, Laurie Lucas and Monte of Rapid City, SD, Todd Lindvedt of Independence, MN, Mark Lindvedt of Vivian, and Darla Jorgenson and Phil of Kansas City, KS and their extended families.

Preceding Eunice in death was her grandson, Jackson, her husband Jack in 1980, her parents Mick and Henrietta, and her brother Larry Harvey.