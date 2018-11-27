Eugene Ibach 1927 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Eugene Ibach, 91, of Pierre, died Wednesday, November 21 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. Memorial Service will be 11:00am, Monday, December 3 at First United Methodist Church with inurnment at Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Eugene was born July 20, 1927 in White, SD to Donald and Esther Ibach. He grew up in White where he attended school and graduated. After high school he enlisted in the US Army during WWII.

He was united in marriage to Marlys Fish on December 3, 1950. Eugene worked for North Western Bell Telephone for 32 years. Eugene and Marlys were snow birds in Apache Junction, AZ the rest of the year was spent in Pierre.

Eugene was a member of the First United Methodist Church, VFW and North Western Bell Telephone later known as US West Telephone Company. He received a Certificate of Appreciation form Board of Directors of the Telecom Pioneers for 2006 and 2007.

He is survived by his son Brad of Portland, OR; daughter Pam (Don) Hoepfer of Pierre; two granddaughters: Sarah (Rob) Bowen of Plano, TX and Sonja (Jeremy) Gilman of McKinney, TX and two great-granddaughters: Sophia Elizabeth Bowen and Madison Marie Gilman.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marlys; parents; three brothers: Lenard, Clifton and Wendall and sister Wanda Lokken.