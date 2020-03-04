Eugene “Bud” Reuer 1929 – 2020

BURKE, SD – Eugene William Reuer (and his twin sister Estella) were born March 12, 1929 to William & Lena (Wagaman) Reuer in Reliance, South Dakota. He passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on February 28, 2020 at the Burke Community Memorial Hospital.

Eugene (Bud) attended rural school north of Reliance and graduated from Reliance High School, class of 1947. He farmed and ranched with his parents until October 1, 1951 when he joined the United States Navy. Bud served aboard the carrier USS Bon Homme Richard CVA -31 during the Korean War. He was also assigned to the VR 3 Air Squadron and the carrier USS Wright CVL 49 before he was discharged in September of 1955.

November 17, 1956 Eugene married his wife, Laura Lea Anderson at the Kennebec Methodist Church. Together they raised five children; Eugene Jr., Sheree, Patricia, Bryan and Brad on their farm north of Oacoma. Bud taught his children many skills, the most important was to work hard and be of good character. In 1973 the family moved to a dairy farm south of Herrick. Bud and Laura moved to the town of Herrick in 1992. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage in November 2019.

Bud was a loyal member of the Herrick American Legion Post 220, the Reliance American Legion Post 179 and the Burke VFW Post No. 9950. He served as a proud commander in the Burke VFW as well as the Herrick and Reliance American Legion.

Bud was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an avid Minnesota Twins baseball fan, baseball player and even coach to the Herrick Teeners. His favorite pastimes were playing cards at Bernie’s, hunting, fishing, having a good cup of coffee with family and friends and taking Laura dancing. Bud was a wonderful grandpa who always showed his love and support by making time for all of his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife Laura, sons Eugene Jr. and Bryan (wife Kirstin); daughters Sheree Hickey (husband Terence) and Patricia; grandchildren Kelsey, Ashley, Tanner, Lacey, Samira, Gunner, Danielle, Aaron, Sierra and Dakota; great-grandchildren Finola, Chevelle, Holly, Denton Jr., Chevy, Jasen Jr., Hannah, Beth and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lena; sisters Helen Kenobbie and Estella Powers; son Brad and grandsons Kristoffer and Drew.

Bud and his sense of humor, kind heart, strong will, determination, helpfulness and caring nature will be missed dearly by all of his friends and family.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Burke. Burial will be in the Reliance Cemetery, Reliance, SD. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 5 pm until 7 pm at the church.