Euclid Avenue Traffic Restrictions Again This Week in Pierre

Traffic restrictions continue on Euclid Avenue in Pierre to accommodate sanitary sewer manhole rehabilitation.

Starting tomorrow (Tues.) morning, the two inside lanes of Euclid Avenue will be closed at the Euclid and Prospect Avenue intersection and from the Oak Street intersection through the Wynoka Street intersection.

No left-hand turns will be permitted in the impacted area until the manhole work is complete. The project is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 4.

The restrictions currently in place at the Euclid and Broadway intersection and along the 700 block of North Euclid will be lifted by tomorrow morning.

This fall, the City is rehabilitating 25 sanitary sewer manholes located throughout the community. This will extend their useful life. The rehabilitation project ultimately saves taxpayer dollars and limits traffic disruptions when compared to manhole replacement options.

