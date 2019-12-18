Euclid and Wynoka intersection in Pierre to be disrupted tomorrow

Tomorrow (Thurs.) between 10am and 2pm motorists in Pierre should expect traffic restrictions near the Euclid Avenue and Wynoka Street intersection.

Euclid Avenue traffic will remain passable, however, the outside northbound and southbound lanes near the intersection will be temporarily closed.

The work is being done to allow the Pierre Parks Department to remove three large trees suffering from Dutch elm disease. Motorists are reminded to slow down in the work zone and be aware of staff working in the closed lanes.