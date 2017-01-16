Ethics measure supporters take aim at Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Supporters of a voter-approved government ethics overhaul are pressuring Republican lawmakers not to dismantle the embattled initiative.

Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard says that he will support efforts to repeal and replace the measure. Some Republican legislators have gone to the courts, which put the initiative on hold while the legal challenge moves forward.

But work to save the law is ramping up. A pro-initiative group organized a rally of roughly a dozen people on the 2017 legislative session’s opening day.

Supporters have also taken out newspaper advertisements critical of several Republican lawmakers and used mail pieces and telephone calls, among other tactics.

The ballot measure instituted a public campaign finance system, tightened campaign finance and lobbying laws and created an ethics commission.