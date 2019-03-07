Ethan and Freeman Win Opening Round State B Girls Basketball Tournament Games

HURON, S.D. – Top Seed and unbeaten Ethan won their opening round game in the South Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Tournament Thursday in Huron. Ethan downed Waverly South Shore 52-40 to open the tournament. Karly Gustafson led 3 Ethan double figure scorers with 16. Jessica Bartcher added 12 and Cameryn Logan had 11. Emily Kranz and Ali Kranz each had 8 for Waverly South Shore which drops into the consolation bracket on Friday and will play Warner. Ethan will play the first semi final round game of the toournament Friday night against Freeman.

-0-

The fifth seeded Freeman Fliers pulled off the first surprise of the State Class B Girls Basketball tournament with a 53-46 win over 4th seed and 2nd ranked Warner in Huron on Thursday afternoon. The Fliers had a 12 point lead in the third quarter which Warner cut to 3 but was as close as the Monarchs would get. Hannah Eberts les Freeman with 17 points while Josie Fuhrman added 12. Warner was led by Laurie Roberts who scored 17 points while Ashley Fischbach had 15. Warner will play Waverly South Shore in the first consolation semi final game on Friday while Freeman will play top seed and unbeaten Ethan in the first semi final game of the tournament on Friday in Huron.