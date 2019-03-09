Ethan and DeSmet to Meet for State B Girls Title

HURON, S.D. – Ethan and DeSmet won semi final games Friday night at the State Class B Girls Basketball tournament on Friday. Ethan got 12 points from Cameryn Logan and 10 from Karly Gustafson in a 44-27 win over Freeman. Ethan is unbeaten on the season and will play for a perfect record and state title Saturday against DeSmet. The Bulldogs downed Corsica Stickey 64-62 on a Kennadi Bucholz basket as time expired. DeSmet avenged it’s only loss of the season as Corsica Stickney beat them at mid season in Mitchell.