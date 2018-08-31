Esther Weidenbach 1933 – 2018

HIGHMORE, SD – Esther Grace Weidenbach, 85, of Highmore SD, entered heavenly rest on Tuesday morning, August 28, 2018, after a short illness, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls SD.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Highmore with Rev. Sara Kayser presiding. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Highmore. A prayer service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, September 3, 2018 at Sedgwick Lutheran Church, rural Highmore, with visitation one hour prior.

Esther was born on July 29, 1933 in Highmore, SD, the daughter of John E. and Minnie (Olson) Jensen. Two brothers, Robert and Loren joined the family. She was baptized on September 24, 1933 at the Lutheran Church in Hyde County.

Esther was raised on the family farm that was homesteaded in 1885 by John and Ellen (Mork) Jensen. Both Larry and Esther were very proud that the farm/ranch has stayed in the family for over 133 years. Esther went to Hyde county schools from grade school through high school, graduating from Highmore High in 1951. Esther went on to post schooling, graduating from Huron College as a teacher. She taught school in Hyde County and the surrounding area. Larry and Esther met while attending school and church functions, and their families were rural neighbors. Esther Jensen married Larry Weidenbach on June 16, 1957.

Esther loved music. She was a church pianist for over 50 years and continued to play for church services as often as needed, while residing in the Highmore Healthcare Center. Esther would tell them, “Only pick the songs that don’t have too many flats.” She also sang and directed the community choir for many years. She ensured that all of her children received music lessons and shared her love of music.

Esther and Larry loved to travel and experience the beauty of nature. Esther visited Cuba in 1957 and would have loved to return. She visited most of the National Parks and loved their trips to Hawaii.

Church was a very important aspect of Esther’s life. She helped teach Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, directed choirs, lead Bible studies, and just loved the Lord. She loved to get together with the neighbor women in the Ruth Circle for Bible study and fellowship, even if it was to serve a meal at different functions/funerals. It was her source of strength, comfort, and peace.

Family and friends were always important to Esther. Many of her cousins lived close in proximity and were just like sisters to her: Mary (Duchene) Urban, Lily (Duchene) Ashdown, Minnie (Duchene) Haiwick and Delores (Olson) Stoley. Their families spent many holidays and events together. When Esther lost her two brothers in an explosion at a young age; it was her faith, family and neighbors in the community that helped pull her through that difficult time.

Esther and Larry were blessed with four children: Lawrence (Barb) Weidenbach of Highmore; Colleen (Louis) Jensen of Flower Mound, TX; Dorinda (Kevin) Wilson of Marysville, OH and Gary (Carmen) Weidenbach of Paola, KS.

Esther loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lance (Kelsey ) Jensen and son Josiah of Garland, TX, Jesse (Alicia) Jensen of Denton, TX, Kris (Blake) Sweeter and daughter Kirby of Highmore, SD; Daniel Weidenbach of Highmore, SD; Michael Weidenbach of Selby, SD; Colin Weidenbach of Faulkton, SD; Barrett (Mary ) Wilson of Marysville, OH, McKenzie Wilson of Marysville, OH, Aidan Wilson of Marysville, OH; Morgan Weidenbach of Paola, KS and Quinton Weidenbach of Paola, KS. She also loved her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Esther joins her husband, Larry, in heaven with a joyful reunion and dance. Her brothers, mother, and father will join in this joyful reunion.

Thank you to the people in the community, our rural neighbors, community choir and music accompanists, and all the staff and residents of Highmore Healthcare for the joy that you brought to Esther’s life.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Esther’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)