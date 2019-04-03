Esther Cooper 1931 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – Esther L. Cooper, 87, of Faulkton, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Faulkton Senior Living.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at the United Church of Faulkton, with Pastor Eldon Reich presiding. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Meadows Chapel, Faulkton, with Pastor LeShea Avery presiding. Burial will be in the Faulkton Cemetery.

Esther Lucille Cooper was born August 13, 1931 to Charles and Mary (Rivers) Cooper at the old Faulkton Hospital in Faulkton, SD. Esther attended a one room school and continued her education thru the 12th grade in Faulkton. Following high school, Esther took correspondence courses through American School Education in Chicago, IL. She received enough credits to graduate in 1951.

Esther’s mom passed away in 1949 at which time she moved in with her father. In 1960, she moved from the farm in O’Neil Township of Faulk County into Faulkton. Esther started working at the Faulk County Hospital, and then she transferred to John P. Shirk Nursing Home in 1970, working as a CNA. She also worked at the M & H Motel along with babysitting for local families.

Esther was a dedicated Christian and attended the Norbeck Baptist Church where she taught Sunday and Bible school for many years during the time the church was open. After the church’s’ closing, she joined the United Church of Faulkton where she was still a member.

Esther had many hobbies such as scrapbooking, knitting, doing needle work, photography, and writing short stories of her favorite memories. Esther enjoyed traveling to many different locations, special trips were made to Iowa with her father to visit relatives and friends.

Esther entered the Faulkton Senior Living on February 28, 2009 and remained a resident there until the time of her death. As Esther’s sight began to diminish over the years, she always found the courage to live life with the gifts the Lord had given her, and she enjoyed sharing the Word of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents and baby sisters, Maxine and Betty.

Esther wanted to extend her love to the staff of Faulkton Senior Living for the love and kindness they shared with her in making many more memories.

The family asks that memorials be directed to the Faulkton Senior Living or to the United Church of Faulkton Youth Group.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Esther’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)