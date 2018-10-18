Essie “Dimp” Ina Olsen 1924 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Essie “Dimp” Ina (Curry) Olson, 94, passed away peacefully in her home in Pierre, South Dakota on October 9, 2018. She was born August 1, 1924 in the Carlin Flat area of Haakon County, South Dakota to Edward Curry and Bessie (Skates) Curry. She was married to the love of her life, Stanley M. Olson on October 4, 1952 in Pierre, South Dakota. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 5, 1956.

Born a twin, Dimp was the third of four children. She grew up in the Robbs Flat area where she attended grade school up through the 8th grade. Her family then relocated to Pierre, South Dakota where she attended and graduated from Pierre High School.

Dimp was a talented seamstress, a skill she learned from her mother, a professional seamstress. She lovingly employed these skills to make school clothes for her children, business suits for her husband, and beautiful custom dresses for her daughters for school dances, weddings and other special occasions.

A loving and devoted mother, Dimp spent much of her life as a homemaker, caring for her nine children. She could always be counted on for homemade bread and a full cookie jar. She left a beautiful legacy of kindness, gentleness, loyalty and communication and she was truly a peacemaker. Recognizing the importance of strong family bonds, she also consistently encouraged her children to cultivate loving relationships with each other, and provided an impactful example of how to do so.

Dimp’s life was not without adversity, which, among other things, took the form of various long-term health challenges. Rather than hold her back, however, these challenges enhanced Dimp’s ability to show compassion and empathy for others facing personal struggles and inspired her to look for opportunities to lift and serve. This charitable disposition led to many service opportunities in her church and in the community. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dimp served in various volunteer capacities, including as a teacher and leader of children, youth and adult women in her local church congregation. In addition, she and her husband served for several years as volunteer ordinance workers in the Bismarck, North Dakota Temple. Additionally, she and her husband served a one-year full-time mission for their church in Sevierville, Tennessee and surrounding areas. Dimp also served for several years as President of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, where she encouraged other woman in the community to serve as volunteers at the hospital, and as a PTA President. Her desire to encourage and serve others was motivated by the pure love of Jesus Christ. Through her example, she taught her children and those around her the importance of giving of one’s time, talents and substance to worthwhile causes.

Dimp is deeply loved and cherished and will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, her nine children, and her over one hundred grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley, her children Edward Colwell, Glenda Roach, Roxi (Andy) Mobley, Rosalie Kaspar, Vicki Guerisoli, Peggy (Jeff) Hansen, Redgie (Lori) Olson, Patsy O’Donoghue, and Scott (Angela) Olson, her twin sister, Dolly Nafus, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Ruthie Curry and Evelyn Sandal, her brother Monte Curry, and her son-in-law Kirt Guerisoli.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 507 North Jefferson Avenue in Pierre, South Dakota. Interment will be held prior to the memorial service at Riverside Cemetery on October 19, 2018.