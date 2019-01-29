Essential Air Service proposals for Pierre and Watertown due to USDOT tomorrow

Proposals from companies interested in providing Essential Air Service to Pierre and Watertown are due to the US Department of Transportation tomorrow (Jan. 30).

Aerodynamics, Incorporated, doing business as California Pacific Airlines (CP Air), ended Essential Airline Service to both communities Jan. 18.

Pierre mayor Steve Harding says unfortunately both towns will be without commercial air service for at least a few months.

When air service is restored, he says travelers may have less hassle with their luggage.

Once USDOT has all the proposals, Harding expects the selection process to be quick, but thorough.

The USDOT makes the ultimate EAS contract agreements, but does give EAS communities the opportunity to review the proposals and make a recommendation.

People who are directly impacted by the airline shutdown should contact CP Air directly at 1.855.505.9394 or customerservice@mycpair.com. Impacted travelers can also visit transportation.gov/airconsumer for additional resources.