ESD Tennis Tournament Postponed

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team was scheduled to travel to Harrisburg later today and compete in the ESD Girls tennis tournament tomorrow (Tuesday). But with wet weather forecast for the Harrisburg area tomorrow the tournament has been postponed and will be rescheduled to Thursday with the starting time the same time at 8 am. The Pierre Governors will be competing in that tournament.

The ESD Middle School tennis tournament scheduled for Thursday will be moved back a day due to the fact that the varsity ESD tournament in Harrisburg has been postpoined for tomorrow and moved to Thursday in Harrisburg. The Middle School ESD tournament was scheduled to be played on Thursday. So it will now be played on Friday in Mitchell getting underway at 10 am.