ESD Croos Country Meet Moved

ingPIERRE, S.D. – The annual ESD Cross Country meet scheduled for Monday is being moved from Aberdeen to Brookings. The winter storm left the course in poor condition on the Lee Park Golf Course to have the runners run so Conference officials decided late Friday to move the annual championship. The times will be the same with the girls varsity race beginning at 1 m followed by the varsity boys at 1:30 pm. The Junior Varsity and Middle School races will follow with the awards ceremony scheduled around 4 pm.