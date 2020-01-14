Escapee Captured After Barricading Himself in Local Residence

PIERRE, SD – Richard Barela, who was wanted for escape from the Department of Corrections Yankton Trustee Unit, was captured in Pierre today after barricading himself in a local residence.

Shortly after noon, today information was received that Barela was hiding out at a residence in the 1200 block of East Summit Avenue. Pierre Police along with deputies from the United States Marshal’s Office and Hughes County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence and attempted to take Barela into custody. Barela did not cooperate and barricaded himself in the residence.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Barela for his surrender however he would not cooperate and negotiations broke down after nearly three hours.

Members of the Central South Dakota SWAT team introduced gas and Oleoresin Capsicum into the residence. Officers were able to isolate Barela near an entry. Barela continued to refuse to cooperate with SWAT team members and less lethal munitions were ultimately used to take him into custody.

As a precaution, Barela was treated at Avera St. Mary’s before being taken to the Hughes County Jail.